Borderlands Game of the Year Rated for PS4, X1, PC

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated Borderlands Game of the Year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Gearbox Software has been teasing fans Borderlands 3 will be getting an announcement at PAX East 2019, which runs from March 28 to 31.





Here is an overview of the game via the ESRB rating:

This is a first-person shooter in which players assume the role of a Vault Hunter (i.e., treasure hunter) on a quest to uncover an alien vault on the planet of Pandora. Players explore an open-world environment and interact with characters, while completing mission objectives. Combat missions require players to use futuristic firearms (e.g., acid pistols, electrical shotguns, grenade launchers) to kill human bandits, alien creatures, and robotic sentries. Battles are frenetic and accompanied by screams of pain, gunfire, and large explosions. Human enemies emit large splashes of blood when shot and killed; some attacks may result in dismemberment and/or decapitation.

The game contains frequent instances of mature humor, sometimes suggestive/sexual in nature: radio advertisements for male-enhancement products (e.g., “Do you ever feel like you are firing blanks?”); dialogue and text about body parts and other innuendo (e.g., “Really 'preciate you takin' a poke at that…uh, the system, not my mom”; "And pop! Went the weasel. I like it when things pop.”). The words “sh*t” and “a*shole” are heard in the game.

