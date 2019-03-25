Publisher Sold Out Signs Award-winning Radical Rabbit Stew, Playable at PAX East - News

Publisher Sold Out today announced that it has partnered with Pugstorm to publish the award-winning action-arcade game Radical Rabbit Stew on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X, and PC.

Make rabbit stew! In space!! Grab your trusty spoon and prod those crazy rabbits into saucepans to free the space chefs. But think fast or the bunnies will gobble you up! With bite-size "pick-up & play" action, award-winning puzzles, juicy pixel graphics and a delicious soundtrack, Radical Rabbit Stew is a hare-raising action-arcade game perfect for new players and 16-bit retro fans alike.

Radical Rabbit Stew will be playable at PAX East from Thursday, March 28 through Sunday, March 31 at Booth #24096, where Sold Out invites players to go hands-on with an early demo of the Nintendo Switch version.

More details on the game will be revealed later this year, ahead of its release in 2020.

In addition, Sold Out recently confirmed that pet simulator Little Friends: Dogs & Cats will also be playable alongside Radical Rabbit Stew at PAX East. Players attending the show will have the opportunity to meet their new furry friends and get their paws on the English version for the very first time, ahead of its release on May 28.

“We’re so excited to be working with Pugstorm on Radical Rabbit Stew and were thrilled to see such a huge response to the announcement that we would be bringing Little Friends: Dogs & Cats to the west,” said Katie Clark, Product Manager at Sold Out. “We can’t wait for fans to go hands-on with both games at PAX East in the coming weeks!”

