SoulCalibur VI Amy DLC Launches March 26

posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced the Amy DLC for SoulCalibur VI will launch on Tuesday, March 26.

The game will also be updated on March 25 to version 1.30, which allowed players to get the Night Butterfly Series customization parts.

View the Amy trailer below:

SoulCalibur VI is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

