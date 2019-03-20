Metro Exodus Sales 2.5x Higher on Epic Games Store Than Metro: Last Light on Steam - News

Epic Games revealed at their GDC 2019 keynote sales for Metro Exodus are 2.5 times higher on the Epic Games Store than what Metro: Last Light sold in the same amount of time.

Just three weeks before release Metro Exodus became an Epic Games Store exclusive on Windows PC.





Metro Exodus is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

