Google Announce "Stadia" Gaming Service at GDC - News

After weeks of speculation, Google have finally unveiled their new gaming platform (of sorts) known as "Stadia" at GDC, which will be available at some point in 2019.

Stadia is a game-streaming service that will work on any screen including desktop and laptop PC's, phones, tablets and televisions. It will offer 4k gaming at 60fps with a future update promising up to 8k gaming (subject to internet connections) and a comparison with existing hardware made during the presentation noted that Stadia has 10.7 teraflops of processing power, compared to 4.2 on the PS4 Pro and 6.0 on the Xbox One X.

Also unveiled was a new controller (although the service will be compatible with other existing controllers), along with a 'capture' button and compatibility with Google Assistant and YouTube (the latter including a 'Play Now' button that would allow people watching a video to instantly begin playing the game in question).

Shown off during the presentation was Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which was seen moving from a laptop to a phone to a TV without any lag in between. Doom Eternal was also revealed to be coming to the service, with executive producer Marty Stratton explaining that it only took the team a few weeks to transition the game onto Stadia.

