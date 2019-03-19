Google Announce "Stadia" Gaming Service at GDC - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 3 hours ago / 933 Views
After weeks of speculation, Google have finally unveiled their new gaming platform (of sorts) known as "Stadia" at GDC, which will be available at some point in 2019.
Welcome to #Stadia, an all-new way to play from @Google. Coming in 2019. pic.twitter.com/Hlj0fVw3zC— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) March 19, 2019
Stadia is a game-streaming service that will work on any screen including desktop and laptop PC's, phones, tablets and televisions. It will offer 4k gaming at 60fps with a future update promising up to 8k gaming (subject to internet connections) and a comparison with existing hardware made during the presentation noted that Stadia has 10.7 teraflops of processing power, compared to 4.2 on the PS4 Pro and 6.0 on the Xbox One X.
Also unveiled was a new controller (although the service will be compatible with other existing controllers), along with a 'capture' button and compatibility with Google Assistant and YouTube (the latter including a 'Play Now' button that would allow people watching a video to instantly begin playing the game in question).
Shown off during the presentation was Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which was seen moving from a laptop to a phone to a TV without any lag in between. Doom Eternal was also revealed to be coming to the service, with executive producer Marty Stratton explaining that it only took the team a few weeks to transition the game onto Stadia.
6 Comments
I'm not really convinced that a streaming only system could be a viable platform. No matter how much horsepower they manage to get on their servers, if the user's internet connection or plan is not strong enough to take advantage of it, it will be a subpar experience. Not to mention I can forsee massive problems with account-stealing that would make you unable to play a thing.
It just sounds like a device to appeal to average casuals, not dedicated gamers and those who love collecting games, be they digital or physical.
The thing is, why would casuals prefer this over either mobile gaming (they've shown they can stream games to the phone, so it should be able to work with mobile streaming alone) or the most popular console around? Would casuals bother with upgrading their online infrastructure to use this system to its fullest?
You have to be insane today to launch a platform that only 3% of the worldwide population will use fully. Never in my existance I had enough to just stream properly a game like Secret of Mana remake over 540p 30fps.
Your argument is just stupid. 1.3% of the world's population have a ps4 after almost 6 years. It started with 0% and 3% will never be reached. Does it make sense to develop a ps4 game?
A No No for me. My internet is average at best and I don't plan to upgrade anytime soon.
This may not connect with a lot of us here, but due to the fact that it can be played on literally anything there's a larger market that will most likely bite. We're definitely now entering a gaming industry where traditional hardware will become obsolete. I think it will take a long while to catch on, but I think it'll catch on nonetheless.
This happened before with Video Streaming services like Netflix with low-quality video on demand on 2007, people still preferred DVDs and they would told you they never were going to use anything like Netflix... But still i'm gonna miss Physical games when they're gone in a far future.
This has nothing to do with whether or not it will take off, but that video was insanely arrogant. They are basically trying to compare their streaming service with the moon landing.
I'm starting to worry about Sony. MS and Google are giant behemoths, with (relatively) limitless resources to develop these streaming services. How does Sony plan to compete? The longer we go without hearing anything from them, the more worried I become that they don't have a reasonable answer, and that they're just banking on streaming not taking off. I hope they have a better plan than that.