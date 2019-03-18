Apex Legends Season 1: Wild Frontier Starts Tomorrow - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment announced Season 1: Wild Frontier of Apex Legends will start tomorrow, March 19 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.





Here is an overview of Season 1:

What is a Season?

Seasons are massive packs of content dropped regularly throughout the year. We drop these massive packs of content regularly throughout the year, and each season brings new Legends, fresh loot, and special events that change the Games.

Grab the Battle Pass to earn tons of themed rewards as you level. You can also earn a Wild Frontier Legend skin, five Apex Packs, and 18 stat trackers for free as you play. Then, jump into the fight with your first new Legend, Octane.

Meet Octane

After blowing his legs off in a record-breaking gauntlet speed-run, Octavio “Octane” Silva is diving into the Apex Games with metal legs and even bigger ambitions. He’s searching for the ultimate adrenaline rush by using his death-defying moves to become an Apex Champion.

His Adrenaline Junkie ability lets him trade health for speed, and an endless supply of Stim health regeneration means he’s always ready for action. His Launch Pad Ultimate Ability lets his squad fly through the air with the greatest of ease. Jump into Apex Legends and play Octane tomorrow!

Score More Loot with the Battle Pass

The Battle Pass is your ticket to tons of rewards: once you buy the pass, every level you gain during Season 1 unlocks a Battle Pass reward, like weapon skins, banner frames, XP boosts, and more. Over 100 rewards are yours for the taking, and you have the entire season to earn them all. Plus, you’ll score three Wild Frontier-themed Legend skins immediately when you purchase the pass.

You can get the Battle Pass from the in-game shop for 950 Apex Coins. Plus, you can earn enough Apex Coins through leveling the Battle Pass to purchase the next one without spending one real cent. To level up your Battle Pass even faster, snag the Battle Pass Bundle for 2,800 Apex Coins, unlocking your next 25 Battle Pass levels (and their rewards) automatically.

