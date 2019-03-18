Colin Moriarty: 'Fairly Substantial PS4 Exclusive Yet to be Announced From 2nd Party' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 817 Views
Colin Moriarty, who used to work at IGN and Kinda Funny Games, has revealed on Twitter that there is a " fairly substantial PS4 exclusive yet to be announced from second party."
This statement is in response to a question that asks if Sony would add more first-party studios. Sony last added to its first-party lineup when it acquired Sucker Punch in 2011.
Moriarty says that Sony expanding its first-party developers has not been a recent strategy, however, it could change.
They've done such a nice job cultivating second party relationships (there's a fairly substantial PS4 exclusive yet to be announced from second party) that it's unclear if they feel they need to.— Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) March 17, 2019
All we know is expansion hasn't been part of their strategy. Maybe that'll change.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Interesting, but if you think about it, aren't there always unannounced games being worked on.
Well, maybe not for a console in it's 6th year while four notable first/second party exclusives (Death Stranding, Days Gone, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us 2) have not been released yet. That should hold people over to PS5. Especially since they get so many third party games.
- 0
Since when does Colin work at Sony?
One website that posted this rumor is predicting it will be Ready At Dawn's new game, which would make the most sense. The last major title they had was The Order: 1866, coincidentally another PS4-exclusive published by Sony, and how long ago did that come out??? It's easily time for another title for them. I hate to break it to all the Ratchet & Clank fans, but a new R&C game from Insomniac is highly unlikely considering they just wrapped up Marvel's Spider-Man in Sep last year...
Insomniac Games working on a brand new Ratchet and Clank game for PS4.
Interesting, maybe it will be Demon's Souls Remaster/Remake? Or i hope would be another Ratchet and Clank game. Shame that is not Ape Escape game. It's 20th anniversary this year.
BB2.