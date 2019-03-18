Colin Moriarty: 'Fairly Substantial PS4 Exclusive Yet to be Announced From 2nd Party' - News

Colin Moriarty, who used to work at IGN and Kinda Funny Games, has revealed on Twitter that there is a " fairly substantial PS4 exclusive yet to be announced from second party."

This statement is in response to a question that asks if Sony would add more first-party studios. Sony last added to its first-party lineup when it acquired Sucker Punch in 2011.

Moriarty says that Sony expanding its first-party developers has not been a recent strategy, however, it could change.

They've done such a nice job cultivating second party relationships (there's a fairly substantial PS4 exclusive yet to be announced from second party) that it's unclear if they feel they need to.



All we know is expansion hasn't been part of their strategy. Maybe that'll change. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) March 17, 2019

