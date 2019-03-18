Quantcast
Colin Moriarty: 'Fairly Substantial PS4 Exclusive Yet to be Announced From 2nd Party'

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago

Colin Moriarty, who used to work at IGN and Kinda Funny Games, has revealed on Twitter that there is a " fairly substantial PS4 exclusive yet to be announced from second party."

This statement is in response to a question that asks if Sony would add more first-party studios. Sony last added to its first-party lineup when it acquired Sucker Punch in 2011.

Moriarty says that Sony expanding its first-party developers has not been a recent strategy, however, it could change. 

6 Comments

RaptorChrist
RaptorChrist (4 hours ago)

Interesting, but if you think about it, aren't there always unannounced games being worked on.

  • +5
Hiku
Hiku (2 hours ago)

Well, maybe not for a console in it's 6th year while four notable first/second party exclusives (Death Stranding, Days Gone, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us 2) have not been released yet. That should hold people over to PS5. Especially since they get so many third party games.

  • 0
Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (3 hours ago)

Since when does Colin work at Sony?

  • +3
NextGen_Gamer
NextGen_Gamer (1 hour ago)

One website that posted this rumor is predicting it will be Ready At Dawn's new game, which would make the most sense. The last major title they had was The Order: 1866, coincidentally another PS4-exclusive published by Sony, and how long ago did that come out??? It's easily time for another title for them. I hate to break it to all the Ratchet & Clank fans, but a new R&C game from Insomniac is highly unlikely considering they just wrapped up Marvel's Spider-Man in Sep last year...

  • 0
Signalstar
Signalstar (2 hours ago)

Insomniac Games working on a brand new Ratchet and Clank game for PS4.

  • 0
zkp
zkp (4 hours ago)

Interesting, maybe it will be Demon's Souls Remaster/Remake? Or i hope would be another Ratchet and Clank game. Shame that is not Ape Escape game. It's 20th anniversary this year.

  • 0
John2290
John2290 (4 hours ago)

BB2.

  • 0