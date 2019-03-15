Dragon Ball FighterZ Goku (GT) DLC Announced - News

A new paid DLC for Dragon Ball FighterZ has been announced in the latest issue of Monthly V-Jump. Goku from Dragon Ball GT will join the lineup of playable fighters.





Dragon Ball FighterZ is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

