Monster Slayers Coming to Switch in April - News

/ 360 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Indie publisher Digerati announced today that its popular deck-building battler Monster Slayers is coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop on April 5. There will be a 20% launch discount for a limited time.

Developed by Nerdook (Reverse Crawl, Vertical Drop Heroes), Monster Slayers has already enjoyed success on Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

About the game

Monster Slayers is a rogue-like deck-building RPG adventure with an innovative card-based battle system that lets you customize a deck to suit your play style. Create a hero to join the Monster Slayers Guild and choose your path through the perilous Northern Valley as you follow your quest to defeat the legendary Harbinger and become a true Monster Slayer.

Key features

Battle undead goblins, lion outlaws, mighty dragons and other monstrous foes using a unique card-based combat system

Strategically shape your deck as you acquire new cards from merchants, treasure chests, and allies

Collect fame from each run to unlock new abilities that can be used by future heroes

Every playthrough is different: levels, enemy encounters and loot are randomly generated

12 different character classes to choose from: Rogue, Ranger, Knight, Barbarian, Cleric, Wizard, Assassin, Beastmaster, Apothecary, Brute, Monk, and Necromancer

Recruit companions to join you on your quest and make use of their special abilities

Equip your hero with stat-boosting loot to improve the chances of victory

Beat the game to unlock the ultimate challenge: Legendary Mode

Inspired by the much-loved deck-building RPG, Dream Quest, created by Peter Whalen (Hearthstone)

More Articles