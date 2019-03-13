Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space Tops 1 Million Downloads - Sales

/ 109 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer WFS announced Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space has surpassed one million downloads.

To celebrate the milestone, the developer is giving away 50 Chronos Stones each day a player logins from March 13 at 8pm PT to March 19 at 7:59am PT.





The game has also been updated:

Chance Encounters:

Chance Encounters are when an extremely difficult character to battle appears.

As Chance Encounter stories progress, a number of battles will occur. The battles will gradually increase in difficulty. As you make progress, you will be required to wait a certain period of time before proceeding onward. “Continue” cannot be selected when losing Chance Encounter battles. There is no time limit to finish this event. Your app must be updated to ver 1.1.500 to access this function.

New Encounterable Characters:

Introducing two new characters: Laclair and Samora.

“Lone Encounter” and 10 Allies Bundle updated.

Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space is available now for iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles