Phantasy Star Online 2 Tops 1 Million Downloads on PS4 in Japan - Sales

by, posted 7 hours ago

SEGA announced the free-to-play online RPG, Phantasy Star Online 2, has surpassed one million downloads on the PlayStation 4 in Japan as of March 8.

SEGA will release a new campaign to celebrate the milestone in early April. More details will be released at a later date.





Phantasy Star Online 2 is also available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

