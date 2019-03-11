Doom: Annihilation Film Gets First Trailer - News

The very first trailer for the upcoming film, Doom: Annihilation, has been released by Universal.

Here is an overview of the film:

Universal 1440 Entertainment, the production arm of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, has once again opened a portal to Hell with Doom: Annihilation, a brand new, direct-to-video adaptation of the Doom video game franchise. Described as an "intense action-packed" all-new installment, the movie will be released in Fall 2019. Bloody Disgusting has the exclusive world trailer premiere for Annihilation, which carries shades of James Cameron's Aliens and looks like a damn good time. Will we see the return of the BFG?

The sequel follows a group of space marines as they respond to a distress call from a base on a Martian moon, only to discover it’s been overrun by demonic creatures who threaten to create Hell on Earth.

Doom: Annihilation was written and directed by Tony Giglio (S.W.A.T.: Under Siege), and stars Amy Manson (”Atlantis”), Dominic Mafham (Ophelia), Luke Allen-Gale (“Dominion”) and Nina Bergman (The Car: Road to Revenge). Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Bumblebee) and John Wells (“Animal Kingdom”) executive produced, with producers including Jeffery Beach (Jarhead 3: The Siege), Phillip Roth (Death Race: 4 Beyond Anarchy) and Ogden Gavanski (Cult of Chucky).

Doom: Annihilation will be released this fall.

