Days Gone Will Have Post-Launch DLC - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Bend Studio’s Community Manager David Lee in a new interview revealed Days Gone will have post-launch DLC.

View the interview below:

Days Gone will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on April 26.

