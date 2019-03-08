Anthem Remains at the Top of the Australian Charts - Sales

Anthem has remained at the top of the retail Australian charts in its second week, according to IGEA for the week ending March 3.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Anthem Far Cry New Dawn Red Dead Redemption 2 The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Metro Exodus Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Dirt Rally 2.0 FIFA 19 Star Wars Battlefront II New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles for the week:

Anthem Grand Theft Auto V Trials Rising Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Assassin's Creed Odyssey Just Cause 3 Far Cry New Dawn Far Cry 5 Watch Dogs 2 Assassin's Creed Origins

