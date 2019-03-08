Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent Announced for Smartphones - News

Square Enix has announced Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent for iOS and Android. It will launch in Japan in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

HD-2D for smartphones – 3D CG screen effects added to pixelized graphics create a magical world on smartphones.

– 3D CG screen effects added to pixelized graphics create a magical world on smartphones. Eight-character party command-based battles – Form a party of up to eight characters to fight in evolved command-based battles. Smooth gameplay with swipe controls.

– Form a party of up to eight characters to fight in evolved command-based battles. Smooth gameplay with swipe controls. Choice of story between three reigning champions – The setting is the Orsterra continent. The protagonist is a “Chosen One” who will fight against a great evil that has achieved fortune, power, and fame.

– The setting is the Orsterra continent. The protagonist is a “Chosen One” who will fight against a great evil that has achieved fortune, power, and fame. Field commands – Take various actions towards characters on the field. Try out all sorts of things, such as “Listen” for information, “Steal” an item, “Hire” an ally, and more.

Thanks Gematsu.

