Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Limited Physical Edition Announced - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Limited Run Games announced it will release a limited run physical edition of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. It will release on March 15.

We are thrilled to announce that we are publishing physical versions of @IntiCreatesEN's Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Vita next Friday, March 15 at 10am EST. ðŸŒ• pic.twitter.com/xSaaCLUH3G — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 7, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Battle with swords and whips in this retro-style action game brought to you by game creator Koji Igarashi and Inti Creates!

Play as Zangetsu, a demon slayer bearing a deep grudge, who must travel through perilous lands to defeat a powerful demon lurking in a dark castle. Zangetsu will meet fellow travelers along the way, who can join your journey as playable characters.

Switching to these characters with their unique abilities will unlock new paths through the treacherous stages. Your choices in recruiting these adventurers will change the difficulty of the game, and may even affect the ending!

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon is the 8-bit style game promised as a stretch goal of the 2015 Kickstarter campaign for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

