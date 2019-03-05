Rumor: Disc-Less Xbox One S to Launch in May - News

posted 5 hours ago

It was first reported last year that Microsoft was planning to release an Xbox One S console in 2019 without a disc drive. Windows Central is now reporting the console will release in early May 2019.

The disc-less Xbox One S is codenamed Xbox Maverick, but the report is saying it will be called Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with pre-orders opening in the middle of April 2019.





Dropping the disc drive should make the console even cheaper. Microsoft has been pushing Xbox Game Pass with all new first-party games coming out for the subscription service on day of release.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.





