Rumor: Disc-Less Xbox One S to Launch in May - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 913 Views
It was first reported last year that Microsoft was planning to release an Xbox One S console in 2019 without a disc drive. Windows Central is now reporting the console will release in early May 2019.
The disc-less Xbox One S is codenamed Xbox Maverick, but the report is saying it will be called Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with pre-orders opening in the middle of April 2019.
Dropping the disc drive should make the console even cheaper. Microsoft has been pushing Xbox Game Pass with all new first-party games coming out for the subscription service on day of release.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
9 Comments
Nice option for some, but seriously unless it is sold at 100 bucks, it won't leave much print on Xbone sales history since other models with more options are already cheap enough (you can even some of them for 150 bucks no less ...). Also, I hope it stays at the experimentation state only. Even if it benefits them, I don't see the consummers from beneficing from this model in the long term future.
Unless the disc-less version is half the price of its counterpart, there's no reason to be supporting giving the industry more potential to abuse customers. I wont buy a disc-less console anyways but at half-price I could at least understand why others would.
Yeah, really trust digital, no thanks. Hope it fails, like some others have said, hope Sony do not ever drop physical.
One S All-Digital Edition... So... XBOX ONE "SAD" EDITION? Why not call it Xbox one S Digital or Xbox one D? I can already see the jokes, "Sad box one".
Xbox One D was what I was hoping for as well, but according to random people on the internet, calling it Xbox One D would have confused people, causing them to buy the digital Xbox when they wanted a normal Xbox *shrugs*. Personally, I think between a warning label on the box and a picture of the console clearly showing that it is smaller with no disc drive would have been enough to prevent confusion, but according to the internet consumers are total idiots that need hand-holding as extreme as calling it the All-Digital edition *facepalm*
Xbox One ADS (All Digital Slim). Also ties into fps and aim down sights. I'd say that's better but then again someone is bound to turn ADS into AIDS.
I mean Xbox One D makes sense but wouldn't save them from a funny acronym. It would shorten to XBOneD. Ignoring acronyms though, "All-Digital" is just really weird and awkward phrasing. I would call it the Xbox One XD, for X-Disk, as in Diskless. Shortens to XBOXD. Of course this creates confusion with the Xbox One X, but that wasn't a great name to begin with, so they did that to themselves. So I guess call it the Xbox One SXD for the S version and just Xbox One XD for the X version?
Well since it's an S version to being with, leaving the X out entirely would make sense because that could definitely cause a lot of confusion. Xbox One SD maybe? Just drop the X?
Oh wait, it could stand for Sans-Disk! Yeah, I guess they could drop the X then. Anything is better than "All-Digital" Edition.
That or standard definition actually just came to mind. I wouldn't think that many people today would assume that MS was trying to sell it for cheaper because it's not HD, but who knows? With XB deciding to go with the single letter S and X type naming scheme, I would think it would make sense to stick with something like that.
*crosses fingers* Please fail, please fail, please fail. Don't give the industry any more encouragement to push digital-only.
I agree, I'm whit you bro!
Doubt it X box owners already buy more of their games digitally and there are a lot that only buy their games digitally. You have to install the whole game on both the X1 and PS4 so there really isn't a big difference between buying a game digital or physical anymore.
There is a huge difference between installing a game off of a physical disc and downloading it digitally. As per U.S. federal law, specifically the First Sale Doctrine, if I buy a physical copy of a console game, that copy belongs to me. I can lend, sell, gift, or trade at my own discretion. The same cannot be said of digital downloads, which are not protected by the First Sale rule. Digital copies are still owned by the publisher/distributor, and they can dictate if, when, and how I can transfer ownership of the copy, and they even reserve the right to take that copy away from me at their own discretion.
- +4
Because releasing a discless version of an ageing console worked out so well for the PSP Go, amirite?
That was a decade ago, digital sales have gone up exponentially since then.
- +4
The PSP didn't have most of their games available digital which isn't the case with the X1 which pretty much has all their games available digital only a handful have been de listed so far and a lot of them are only available digitally. Plus the PSP Go didn't have a lot of storage space plus extra storage wasn't cheap.
- +4
Ya it's one of those weird arguments I've never understood, "X device from Y amount of years ago failed so clearly this will too". Just because something is executed poorly doesnt mean that the concept is a bad idea. If we followed that logic than Sony should have never released PS VR because of how poor Virtual Boy was or Wii should have failed because the Power Glove bombed or Switch should be doing poorly because the Sega Nomad sucked.
- +5
Okay, we hear about this rumor ever other fucking month and that includes last gen. I don't even care anymore, just make it happen so websites can stop making these rumors.
Comments below voting threshold
Oyua is making a comeback. I did not see this, totally blindsided.
If I where in the market for a second X1S I would buy it. Heck I would buy a disc less PS4 if where $50 dollars cheaper. You have to install the game on your HDD now anyway so there really isn't a big difference between buying the disc or buying it digitally anymore.
Just in case you missed my other reply, here it is again: "There is a huge difference between installing a game off of a physical disc and downloading it digitally. As per U.S. federal law, specifically the First Sale Doctrine, if I buy a physical copy of a console game, that copy belongs to me. I can lend, sell, gift, or trade at my own discretion. The same cannot be said of digital downloads, which are not protected by the First Sale rule. Digital copies are still owned by the publisher/distributor, and they can dictate if, when, and how I can transfer ownership of the copy, and they even reserve the right to take that copy away from me at their own discretion."
- +4
Maybe according to the law there is a huge difference but to the average consumer there isn't much difference. Also convenience wise buying digital is a lot more convenient then buying physical since I don't have to have the disc in my drive to play the game also since most of my games are on a external HDD its even more convenient since I can easily play my games on any console via my external HDD.
- -5
Define "average consumer." According to a Nielsen survey from this past June, 66% of console gamers prefer physical copies. I'd say two-thirds counts as "average." As for the convenience aspect, it's totally overblown. I timed myself, and it took me less than 30 seconds to get up off the couch, eject the disc, put it back in its case, take another game out of its case, put it in my Xbox, and sit back down. And I have muscular dystrophy, which makes it harder for me to move. If someone thinks 30 seconds is such an inconvenience, then I think that says more about their character that it does about the relative merits of digital. Losing ownership and control over my games isn't worth saving a few seconds, and swapping discs isn't the arduous task some people insinuate it is.
- +1
Sure if you only have a handful of games there isn't much of a convenience factor but I own over 100 digital games so for me its a huge convenience factor.
- -1
Again, you don't own those digital copies. They're not yours. They belong to the publisher, as per U.S. federal law (and I'm assuming you are an American as per your profile page). Also, I have about 50 current-gen games, all physical, which is still a lot. I don't find it inconvenient at all. Only 27 inches of shelf space. And I rarely play more than one title in a given day, so it's not like I'm getting up to swap discs every half-hour. I just don't see what's so dreadfully inconvenient about physical copies.
- -4
Yeah, nope as long as I a'm able to re download the digital games that I have I do own them. Also a lot of the digital titles that I do own where never available as physical copies to begin with.
- 0
Also digital games aren't even the future streaming games is the future and major goal of both Sony and Microsoft.
- 0
I hope not full streaming or digital would be horrible for the industry as a whole. It takes away from the consumer with choice and it cuts out a nice portion of potential buyers as well. Not a good idea at all if you ask me.
- +1
Well all forms of media are heading towards a future where streaming will be the main option. As far as streaming games go Sony is actually ahead of Microsoft sine Microsoft still hasn't launched the xCloud yet and currently doesn't have a option for streaming games.
- 0
I have about 600+ games in physical form. Digital has it's merits for making a cheaper option for getting gets to consumers, great for smaller developers/publishers.
However, I prefer physical copies. I like the feeling of ownership.
