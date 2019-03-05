Rumor: Disc-Less Xbox One S to Launch in May

Quantcast
It was first reported last year that Microsoft was planning to release an Xbox One S console in 2019 without a disc drive. Windows Central is now reporting the console will release in early May 2019.

The disc-less Xbox One S is codenamed Xbox Maverick, but the report is saying it will be called Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with pre-orders opening in the middle of April 2019.


Dropping the disc drive should make the console even cheaper. Microsoft has been pushing Xbox Game Pass with all new first-party games coming out for the subscription service on day of release. 

Mar1217
Mar1217 (2 hours ago)

Nice option for some, but seriously unless it is sold at 100 bucks, it won't leave much print on Xbone sales history since other models with more options are already cheap enough (you can even some of them for 150 bucks no less ...). Also, I hope it stays at the experimentation state only. Even if it benefits them, I don't see the consummers from beneficing from this model in the long term future.

StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (2 hours ago)

Unless the disc-less version is half the price of its counterpart, there's no reason to be supporting giving the industry more potential to abuse customers. I wont buy a disc-less console anyways but at half-price I could at least understand why others would.

Random_Matt
Random_Matt (3 hours ago)

Yeah, really trust digital, no thanks. Hope it fails, like some others have said, hope Sony do not ever drop physical.

Manlytears
Manlytears (5 hours ago)

One S All-Digital Edition... So... XBOX ONE "SAD" EDITION? Why not call it Xbox one S Digital or Xbox one D? I can already see the jokes, "Sad box one".

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (4 hours ago)

Xbox One D was what I was hoping for as well, but according to random people on the internet, calling it Xbox One D would have confused people, causing them to buy the digital Xbox when they wanted a normal Xbox *shrugs*. Personally, I think between a warning label on the box and a picture of the console clearly showing that it is smaller with no disc drive would have been enough to prevent confusion, but according to the internet consumers are total idiots that need hand-holding as extreme as calling it the All-Digital edition *facepalm*

EricHiggin
EricHiggin (2 hours ago)

Xbox One ADS (All Digital Slim). Also ties into fps and aim down sights. I'd say that's better but then again someone is bound to turn ADS into AIDS.

HylianSwordsman
HylianSwordsman (1 hour ago)

I mean Xbox One D makes sense but wouldn't save them from a funny acronym. It would shorten to XBOneD. Ignoring acronyms though, "All-Digital" is just really weird and awkward phrasing. I would call it the Xbox One XD, for X-Disk, as in Diskless. Shortens to XBOXD. Of course this creates confusion with the Xbox One X, but that wasn't a great name to begin with, so they did that to themselves. So I guess call it the Xbox One SXD for the S version and just Xbox One XD for the X version?

EricHiggin
EricHiggin (1 hour ago)

Well since it's an S version to being with, leaving the X out entirely would make sense because that could definitely cause a lot of confusion. Xbox One SD maybe? Just drop the X?

HylianSwordsman
HylianSwordsman (1 hour ago)

Oh wait, it could stand for Sans-Disk! Yeah, I guess they could drop the X then. Anything is better than "All-Digital" Edition.

EricHiggin
EricHiggin (1 hour ago)

That or standard definition actually just came to mind. I wouldn't think that many people today would assume that MS was trying to sell it for cheaper because it's not HD, but who knows? With XB deciding to go with the single letter S and X type naming scheme, I would think it would make sense to stick with something like that.

Shadow1980
Shadow1980 (4 hours ago)

*crosses fingers* Please fail, please fail, please fail. Don't give the industry any more encouragement to push digital-only.

Manlytears
Manlytears (4 hours ago)

I agree, I'm whit you bro!

Chris Hu
Chris Hu (3 hours ago)

Doubt it X box owners already buy more of their games digitally and there are a lot that only buy their games digitally. You have to install the whole game on both the X1 and PS4 so there really isn't a big difference between buying a game digital or physical anymore.

Shadow1980
Shadow1980 (3 hours ago)

There is a huge difference between installing a game off of a physical disc and downloading it digitally. As per U.S. federal law, specifically the First Sale Doctrine, if I buy a physical copy of a console game, that copy belongs to me. I can lend, sell, gift, or trade at my own discretion. The same cannot be said of digital downloads, which are not protected by the First Sale rule. Digital copies are still owned by the publisher/distributor, and they can dictate if, when, and how I can transfer ownership of the copy, and they even reserve the right to take that copy away from me at their own discretion.

OlfinBedwere
OlfinBedwere (2 hours ago)

Because releasing a discless version of an ageing console worked out so well for the PSP Go, amirite?

zorg1000
zorg1000 (2 hours ago)

That was a decade ago, digital sales have gone up exponentially since then.

Chris Hu
Chris Hu (2 hours ago)

The PSP didn't have most of their games available digital which isn't the case with the X1 which pretty much has all their games available digital only a handful have been de listed so far and a lot of them are only available digitally. Plus the PSP Go didn't have a lot of storage space plus extra storage wasn't cheap.

zorg1000
zorg1000 (1 hour ago)

Ya it's one of those weird arguments I've never understood, "X device from Y amount of years ago failed so clearly this will too". Just because something is executed poorly doesnt mean that the concept is a bad idea. If we followed that logic than Sony should have never released PS VR because of how poor Virtual Boy was or Wii should have failed because the Power Glove bombed or Switch should be doing poorly because the Sega Nomad sucked.

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (1 hour ago)

Okay, we hear about this rumor ever other fucking month and that includes last gen. I don't even care anymore, just make it happen so websites can stop making these rumors.

Mospeada21CA
Mospeada21CA (4 hours ago)

Oyua is making a comeback. I did not see this, totally blindsided.

Chris Hu
Chris Hu (3 hours ago)

If I where in the market for a second X1S I would buy it. Heck I would buy a disc less PS4 if where $50 dollars cheaper. You have to install the game on your HDD now anyway so there really isn't a big difference between buying the disc or buying it digitally anymore.

Shadow1980
Shadow1980 (3 hours ago)

Just in case you missed my other reply, here it is again: "There is a huge difference between installing a game off of a physical disc and downloading it digitally. As per U.S. federal law, specifically the First Sale Doctrine, if I buy a physical copy of a console game, that copy belongs to me. I can lend, sell, gift, or trade at my own discretion. The same cannot be said of digital downloads, which are not protected by the First Sale rule. Digital copies are still owned by the publisher/distributor, and they can dictate if, when, and how I can transfer ownership of the copy, and they even reserve the right to take that copy away from me at their own discretion."

Shadow1980
Shadow1980 (2 hours ago)

Define "average consumer." According to a Nielsen survey from this past June, 66% of console gamers prefer physical copies. I'd say two-thirds counts as "average." As for the convenience aspect, it's totally overblown. I timed myself, and it took me less than 30 seconds to get up off the couch, eject the disc, put it back in its case, take another game out of its case, put it in my Xbox, and sit back down. And I have muscular dystrophy, which makes it harder for me to move. If someone thinks 30 seconds is such an inconvenience, then I think that says more about their character that it does about the relative merits of digital. Losing ownership and control over my games isn't worth saving a few seconds, and swapping discs isn't the arduous task some people insinuate it is.

Chris Hu
Chris Hu (2 hours ago)

Sure if you only have a handful of games there isn't much of a convenience factor but I own over 100 digital games so for me its a huge convenience factor.

Shadow1980
Shadow1980 (1 hour ago)

Again, you don't own those digital copies. They're not yours. They belong to the publisher, as per U.S. federal law (and I'm assuming you are an American as per your profile page). Also, I have about 50 current-gen games, all physical, which is still a lot. I don't find it inconvenient at all. Only 27 inches of shelf space. And I rarely play more than one title in a given day, so it's not like I'm getting up to swap discs every half-hour. I just don't see what's so dreadfully inconvenient about physical copies.

Chris Hu
Chris Hu (1 hour ago)

Yeah, nope as long as I a'm able to re download the digital games that I have I do own them. Also a lot of the digital titles that I do own where never available as physical copies to begin with.

Chris Hu
Chris Hu (1 hour ago)

Also digital games aren't even the future streaming games is the future and major goal of both Sony and Microsoft.

TheBlackNaruto
TheBlackNaruto (39 minutes ago)

I hope not full streaming or digital would be horrible for the industry as a whole. It takes away from the consumer with choice and it cuts out a nice portion of potential buyers as well. Not a good idea at all if you ask me.

Chris Hu
Chris Hu (19 minutes ago)

Well all forms of media are heading towards a future where streaming will be the main option. As far as streaming games go Sony is actually ahead of Microsoft sine Microsoft still hasn't launched the xCloud yet and currently doesn't have a option for streaming games.

Tridrakious
Tridrakious (18 minutes ago)

I have about 600+ games in physical form. Digital has it's merits for making a cheaper option for getting gets to consumers, great for smaller developers/publishers.

However, I prefer physical copies. I like the feeling of ownership.

