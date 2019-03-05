'Suffocating Action Platformer' Overwhelm Headed to Switch - News

Publisher Alliance and developer Ruari O’Sullivan announced the "suffocating action platformer," Overwhelm, is headed to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on April 4. It will features a new co-op mode. The game is available now for Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Overwhelm is a suffocating action platformer where enemies get power ups and you don’t. It is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 4 featuring an exclusive co-op mode. Play through the whole game locally with a friend, reviving each other when you go down. Defeating each of the five bosses will give the hive’s creatures additional abilities, so choose wisely: which one will you take on first?

Key Features:

Bosses Give Enemies Power-Ups: As you defeat each of the five unique bosses, their abilities get distributed to the enemies of the world with escalating difficulty.

As you defeat each of the five unique bosses, their abilities get distributed to the enemies of the world with escalating difficulty. Tactile, Tense Combat: Combat is crunchy and fast. One hit and you die. Three deaths and the run is over. Defeat bosses in different orders to optimize your playthrough.

Combat is crunchy and fast. One hit and you die. Three deaths and the run is over. Defeat bosses in different orders to optimize your playthrough. Intense Soundtrack and Soundscape: The sparse but powerful soundscape keeps you focused and scared. The soundtrack provides occasional ominous synths to compliment intense boss fights and big moments.

