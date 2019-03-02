New Nintendo Releases This Week - R.B.I. Baseball 19 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,077 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 15 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
March 5
- 12 is Better Than 6
- Bard's Gold - Nintendo Switch Edition
- Beat Cop
- Darkest Hunter
- Pillar
- R.B.I Baseball 19
- Unknown Fate
March 6
- Elevator...to the Moon! Turbo Champion's Edition
March 7
- Braveland Trilogy
- Ghoulboy
- Hard West
- Valley
March 8
- Assault Android Cactus+
- Monument Builders Rushmore
- Paperbound Brawlers
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
1 Comments
RBI Baseball, please be good this year. I really want a good baseball game on my switch. I've had to skip the other 2 since they were terrible from what I read.
I haven't played a baseball game in many years. I've been thinking about picking one up though. Maybe it'll be this one.
- 0
RBI Baseball has been terrible since it came back. It's heyday was 30 years ago, and even then it was second fiddle to Jaleco's Bases Loaded on the NES. It will probably suck. Badly. Abandon all hope.
- 0