New Nintendo Releases This Week - R.B.I. Baseball 19

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 15 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

March 5

12 is Better Than 6

Bard's Gold - Nintendo Switch Edition

Beat Cop

Darkest Hunter

Pillar

R.B.I Baseball 19

Unknown Fate

March 6

Elevator...to the Moon! Turbo Champion's Edition



March 7

Braveland Trilogy

Ghoulboy

Hard West

Valley

March 8

Assault Android Cactus+

Monument Builders Rushmore

Paperbound Brawlers

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

