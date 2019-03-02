New Xbox Releases This Week - Devil May Cry 5 - News

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. 10 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Old Man’s Journey

Black Desert

The Occupation

R.B.I. Baseball 19

Attack of the Earthlings

Beat Cop

I and Me

Overload

Crimson Keep

Devil May Cry 5

