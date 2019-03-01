Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Rated in Europe for PS4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,098 Views
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered has been rated in Europe for the PlayStation 4 by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board.
A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has not been officially announced by Activision.
Awesome! Cant wait to get it free on PS Plus!!
:) I had the same thought when I saw it on the front page.
$20, no more than that.
Hopefully standalone, but if this years release is MW4 with this held hostage in a deluxe edition, then I won't complain too much because it's MW4 (And not Infinite Warfare 2 or Ghosts 2). I just rather not pay $130, and instead settle for $50 on the one I actually want of the two games. All I ask for is MW2 MP separate from MW4, and Spec ops mode!!.
No way that they will ask for $40 with only the campaign. Most likely $20 for only campaign. If they remaster the multiplayer with it, then they will most-likely ask for $40.
Eh, I won't be that excited for it without MP. Especially if they try to charge 40 for it.
The remaster of the OG Modern Warfare has MP.
Interesting I wonder If it'll sell since many said COD fans only buy COD for multiplayer only . I think I beleive that too COD fans only buy for multiplayer only?
The remaster will appeal to fans of campaigns and the MP.
Maybe Activision needs to fine a balance between MP and campaign. Warface for example is multiplayer co-op missions, maybe they need to create something like that.
LMFAO, they gonna sell the campaign and the multiplayer as separate $60 games now? I wish I was joking, this is Activision we're talking about, I wouldn't actually put it passed them
Last time it was $80 for Infinite Warfare and MW. So that's like two games for $40 a piece.
