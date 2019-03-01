Case Closed Skateboard Run: Phantom Thief Kid and the Mysterious Treasure Announced for Switch - News

TMS Entertainment has announced Case Closed Skateboard Run: Phantom Thief Kid and the Mysterious Treasure will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in April in Japan for 3,500 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Story:

Ten or so centuries ago, there were three civilizations that secretely flourished in the world. Those civilizations produced the magnificent and very rare “Three Great Mysterious Treasures.” And even though those civilizations fell, the treasures were still somewhere on their land.

Present day. As the world watches, the Suzuki Financial Group, having managed to acquire the treasures, builds a giant theme park based on those three civilizations. But just as the park is about to open, Jirokichi Suzuki receives a calling card announcing that the Phantom Thief Kid will steal the treasures.

In order to stop the Phantom Thief Kid’s criminal act, Conan hurries to the treasure!

Theme Park Setting:

There is plenty of danger to watch out for on the game’s courses! Jump and lean to avoid obstacles while aiming for the final stages of the three areas (Subtropical Marine Park, Ancient Ruins, and Ice Shrine) where the treasures were on display.

Magical and Mysterious Phantom Thief Kid Courses:

The Phantom Thief Kid will suddenly appear during your runs and use dangerous magic to obstruct your path forward!

Support Skills:

Ally characters will appear through Support Skills. Progress through the game in the best way possible by utilizing the 10 unique skills of each character. Support Skills can be picked up on the course and activated at your own timing. The following 10 characters will appear:

Ran Mouri / Rachel Moore (Heart Recovery)

Kogorou Mouri / Richard Moore (Speed Down)

Ai Haibara / Vi Graythorn (Poison Recovery)

Professor Agasa (Time Stop)

The Detective Boys (Kid Medal Suction)

Sonoko Suzuki / Serena Sebastian (Kid Medal Double)

Makoto Kyougoku (Damage Reduction)

Heiji Hattori / Harley Hartwell (Jump Power-Up)

Shuuichi Akai (Invincibility)

Tooru Amuro (Float)

Other Features:

Online Rankings – Compete against players’ high scores around the country!

Missions – Take on various missions for each stage.

Thanks Gematsu.

