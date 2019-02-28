Cyberpunk 2077 Will be at E3 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 397 Views
Developer CD Projekt RED announced Cyberpunk 2077 will be at E3 2019. It isn't known there will be a trailer or a playable demo at the event.
For those of you asking, yes, we will be at E3 this year.— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 28, 2019
Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
2 Comments
Hopefully a new trailer with a release date announce at Microsoft's conference. Can't wait to play it, hopefully it releases this Holiday.
That seems unlikely, considering how little we've seen of the game. I wouldn't rule it out, but I'd bet against it.
- 0
Dunno. I saw that Kotaku's Jason Scherier, who is pretty reliable, said that he believes CD Projekt might rush it out in 2019 since they are having financial troubles right now (Epic Store is really hurting the profits of their GOG store, they just had to fire 12 GOG employees, and Thronebreaker and Gwent both performed under CDP expectations).
- 0
But, yeah, this holiday would be great. It would also be an opportune time for them, as they'd be one of the biggest games of the season. There is no Rockstar game to steal the spotlight, and the field, while strong, is not as crowded with mega-titles as some years.
- 0
Oh, my god! Okay, it's happening!