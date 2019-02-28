Cyberpunk 2077 Will be at E3 2019 - News

/ 397 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer CD Projekt RED announced Cyberpunk 2077 will be at E3 2019. It isn't known there will be a trailer or a playable demo at the event.

For those of you asking, yes, we will be at E3 this year. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 28, 2019

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles