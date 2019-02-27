Anthem Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

Anthem (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 77,938 units, according to Media Create for the week ending February 24.

NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition (PS4) debuted in fourth with sales of 21,326 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 53,270 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 17,588 units, the 3DS sold 4,553 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 3,600 units and Xbox One sold 72 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Anthem (Limited Edition Included) (Electronic Arts, 02/22/19) – 77,938 (New) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 23,235 (455,006) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 22,430 (2,883,416) [PS4] NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition (Square Enix, 02/21/19) – 21,326 (New) [PS4] Jump Force (Bandai Namco, 02/14/19) – 17,471 (94,365) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 01/25/19) – 14,258 (770,068) [PS4] Far Cry: New Dawn (Ubisoft, 02/15/19) – 12,384 (38,668) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 11,057 (1,501,846) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,308 (2,142,329) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 8,770 (1,027,695) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,380 (615,882) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,748 (1,299,813) [NSW] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match DX (Bandai Namco, 02/21/19) – 7,651 (New) [PS4] Catherine: Full Body (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 02/14/19) – 7,031 (58,855) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 5,962 (2,938,590) [PS4] Resident Evil 2 (Z Version and Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 01/25/19) – 5,781 (344,273) [PS4] Metro Exodus (Spike Chunsoft, 02/15/19) – 5,187 (22,701) [NSW] Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom, 02/21/19) – 4,419 (New) [PS4] Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom, 02/21/19) – 3,783 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Limited Edition and Bundle Versions Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 2,724 (1,954,432)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

