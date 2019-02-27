Versus Evil Reveals 2019 Games Lineup - News

Versus Evil has revealed its 2019 games lineup. The list of games includes the previously announced console port of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire and some new titles.

"2019 is a momentous year for Versus Evil. It’s a year of unprecedented growth for the company," Versus Evil general manager and founder Steve Escalante said in a press release. "We have added new team members, new developers and a full slate of fun, unique, independently developed video games from creators located around the world.

"We’re also excited about our new independent video game fund which will allow us to continue to invest in more games for 2020, 2021 and beyond. If you are a developer that has an amazing game in the role-playing, strategy or action genres, we want to speak with you. Let’s catch up at GDC and PAX East!"





Here is an overview of the lineup:

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (PS4, Xbox One)

Following on from its PC launch in 2018, the critically acclaimed and award winning RPG, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire heads to console for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year, complete with a brand new turn based mode. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will at long last be able to explore the exotic Deadfire archipelago and experience the classic RPG gameplay and handcrafted adventure which won the hearts of many fantasy RPG players in 2018.

Pillars of Eternity (Switch)

Nintendo Switch players will also get a special treat when the original Pillars of Eternity launches on the platform later this year, courtesy of Versus Evil.

Yaga (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac)

Versus Evil will soon reveal more on the beautifully animated RPG, Yaga, winner of the Nordic Game Discovery Contest, which tells the tale of Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith cursed with bad luck who must take on a series of impossible tasks from the tzar in this visually stunning Action-RPG inspired by Slavic folktales.

Cardpocalypse (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac)

Also launching this year, a new game from Gambrinous, the team that brought Guild of Dugneoneering, Cardpocalypse follows 10-year old Jess as she starts at a new school where all the kids are collecting and playing the Mega Mutant Power Pets card game. Set in the 1990’s, Cardpocalypse is a single-player card game where you change the cards and the rules as you play, delivered within a charming school-based narrative.

Hitchhiker (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac)

Hitchhiker from Berlin-based indie developer Mad About Pandas is another beautifully realized title launching this winter. Described as thought-provoking, spooky, and compulsively entertaining,Hitchhiker propels the player through five different philosophical road trips in which they must piece together clues to solve a mystery. Winner of the Intel Buzz Workshop Developer Award and Game Connection Best Story Award in 2018, Hitchhiker combines beautiful atmospherics, narrative-driven storytelling and Film Noir sensibilities to produce a unique interactive experience.

Faeria (PC, Mac)

Versus Evil has also taken over the publishing duties on the strategy card game Faeria, providing assistance to developer Abrakam in releasing and promoting the game to a more diverse set of online gaming stores, as well as bringing the console version to fruition. Versus Evil will be presenting both Faeria and Faeria’s new downloadable content pack at GDC.

Into The Dead 2 (Switch)

Last but not least, zombie survival game Into The Dead 2 will be coming to Nintendo Switch. The Into the Dead franchise is finally making its long-awaited debut on console after amassing more than 100 million downloads on mobile. Nintendo Switch players will enjoy PikPok’s thrilling gameplay and high quality audio and graphics as they arm themselves with an arsenal of powerful weapons and do whatever it takes to save their family in the zombie apocalypse.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

