Anthem Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts, Sales Down 52% Compared to Mass Effect: Andromeda - Sales

posted 11 hours ago

Anthem has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending February 23. The game has sold 52 percent less at retail than BioWare's Mass Effect: Andromeda. The digital market is growing on a yearly basis, so it is likely Anthem performed much better on the digital market.

54 percent of Anthem sales were on the PlayStation 4, followed by the Xbox One at 40 percent and six percent for Windows PC.

Far Cry New Dawn dropped to second in it second week with a 43 percent drop on sales. Metro Exodus drops to fifth as sales declined 55 percent. Crackdown 3 dropped from 13th to 26th as sales fell 51 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Anthem Far Cry New Dawn FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 Metro: Exodus Forza Horizon 4 New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Super Smash Bros Ultimate

