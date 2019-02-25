Anthem Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts, Sales Down 52% Compared to Mass Effect: Andromeda - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,220 Views
Anthem has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending February 23. The game has sold 52 percent less at retail than BioWare's Mass Effect: Andromeda. The digital market is growing on a yearly basis, so it is likely Anthem performed much better on the digital market.
54 percent of Anthem sales were on the PlayStation 4, followed by the Xbox One at 40 percent and six percent for Windows PC.
Far Cry New Dawn dropped to second in it second week with a 43 percent drop on sales. Metro Exodus drops to fifth as sales declined 55 percent. Crackdown 3 dropped from 13th to 26th as sales fell 51 percent.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):
- Anthem
- Far Cry New Dawn
- FIFA 19
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Metro: Exodus
- Forza Horizon 4
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
5 Comments
If you're wondering how it compared to other recent MMO lite games on console in the UK: 10% of Destiny 1 retail sales in the UK | 23% of Destiny 2 | 13% of The Division | 53% of Fallout 76
So you can't really write it off as digital share growing then. Fallout 76 did terrible, just last year, so to get half of that...yikes.
- +3
Not only that, but Anthem had a better release window than Fallout 76. Fallout 76 released in a busy Holiday just a couple of weeks after RDR2, which was massively popular. To still lose to Fallout 76 shows just how badly it flopped.
- +3
Didn't the game just release in the 22nd? If so, this would account for just 2 days of sales
Mass Effect Andromeda only released 1 day earlier in the week, so still a pretty fair comparison.
- +5
So Anthem probably didn't break a million. Ouch.
Sad to see Metro do poorly compared, it's such an enjoyable game to play. Currently mid way through my second run and still enjoying it.
As someone who enjoyed MA: A all I can say is. Joy to the world joy joy to you and me.