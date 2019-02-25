Your Story Begins Here Trailer Released for Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster - News

Square Enix has released a new trailer for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One versions of Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster.

Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster contains Final Fantasy X and its sequel Final Fantasy X-2, renowned as some of the most popular titles in the whole Final Fantasy series for their emotional stories and stunning graphical quality. Final Fantasy X follows the story of superstar athlete Tidus, whose fate intertwines with the beautiful summoner Yuna as they embark on a pilgrimage to save the world of Spira. Final Fantasy X-2 takes place two years later, following the stories of Yuna, Rikku and Paine in their exciting adventures to uncover ancient secrets and overcome powerful enemies. Having shipped over 14 million units worldwide to date, Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster invites new players to discover a stunning RPG adventure you will never forget.

Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on April 16.

