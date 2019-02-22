Square Enix Announces Treasure Hunting RPG Last Idea - News

Square Enix has announced treasure hunting RPG, Last Idea, for iOS and Android. It will launch in Japan this spring.

Here is an overview of the story:

The protagonist, a novice treasure hunter, heads by airship to the abandoned “Silent Castle” located on an isolated island in order to confirm signs of treasure sensed by diviner friend Rah Mel.

Upon arriving, the earth suddenly begins to shake and darkness spouts from the ground, instantly covering the sky, and hordes of monsters begin to attack Silent Castle.

The party tried to give up on the treasure and turn back, but upon seeing a girl about to be attacked by monsters on the castle’s balcony, they run to her rescue…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

