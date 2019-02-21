Lost Planet Games and Resident Evil: Code Veronica X Have Been Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

Microsoft announced Lost Planet: Extreme Condition, Lost Planet 2, Lost Planet 3, Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition, and Resident Evil: Code Veronica X are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today.

Some other recently added games include Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, Sonic Unleashed, Aliens vs. Predator, Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2,Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Just Cause, The Darkness, The Bureau: XCOM Declassified, and Duke Nukem Forever

