Lost Planet Games and Resident Evil: Code Veronica X Have Been Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility
Lost Planet Games and Resident Evil: Code Veronica X Have Been Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility

Lost Planet Games and Resident Evil: Code Veronica X Have Been Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 763 Views

Microsoft announced Lost Planet: Extreme ConditionLost Planet 2Lost Planet 3Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition, and Resident Evil: Code Veronica X are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today.

Some other recently added games include Kingdoms of Amalur: ReckoningSonic UnleashedAliens vs. PredatorFinal Fantasy XIIIFinal Fantasy XIII-2,Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Just CauseThe DarknessThe Bureau: XCOM Declassified, and Duke Nukem Forever

1 Comments

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (1 day ago)

Nice, these must be the games Capcom does not plan to remaster.

  • +3
shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (20 hours ago)

I don't know about remaster, but I do really hope that Capcom decides to remake Code Veronica either as their next Res remake, or next in line after Res 3 gets a remake.

  • 0