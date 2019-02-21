YumeNikki -Dream Diary- Out Now on Nintendo Switch - News

/ 398 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

PLAYISM announced today that the dream exploration indie game YUMENIKKI -DREAM DIARY- is available for purchase on the Nintendo eShop for Switch.

An homage to the original Yume Nikki, created by indie game developer Kikiyama on RPG Maker and released in 2004, this reimagining has been made with the permission, cooperation, and supervision of the original creator. Recreated with 3D graphics and a new game system, it still retains the feel of the original world and characters.

Features:

Wander through the elaborate and terrifyingly beautiful world expanding before your eyes as you pass through the door to your own dreams.

Experience a unique and alluring realm that stretches the bounds of imagination.

Utilize an eclectic variety of items and effects to venture deeper and deeper into the world of dreams.

YUMENIKKI -DREAM DIARY- is priced at $19.99/£17.99.

More Articles