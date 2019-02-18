Sword & Fairy 6 Headed to PS4 in April - News

Publisher Eastasiasoft and developer Softstar Entertainment Sword & Fairy 6 will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store in North America on April 2 and in Europe and Asia on April 3 for $26.99 / €26.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Sword & Fairy 6 is an RPG set in a stunning world of Chinese heroism & fantasy come to life.

Embark on a journey to uncover ancient secrets and slumbering beasts in a world torn by warring factions and deception. Freely explore a world of hidden items and abandoned paths while customizing your party and weapons to your heart’s desire!

Choose the playstyle of your characters and weapons, combining unique attributes and combinations – and even morphing the way your weapon looks and attacks!

Fuse real-time and turn-based combat to one, with options to freely select what suits your playstyle. Command the battlefield with strategic formations on your quest for answers!

Key Features:

Explore a world of ancient Chinese mythology!

A fusion of real-time and turn-based combat, with player customization!

Use formations & skills to break through enemy defences!

Adaptive and compelling difficulty options!

Seamless transitions from cut scenes to scenario battles!

Free exploration, including vertically!

Customize your weapon’s look and attacks!

Earn reputation by completing quests and finding items!

Play a variety of mini-games and puzzles scattered through the world!

