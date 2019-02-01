Nintendo: Switch Sell-Through Sales 'Has Surpassed 30 Million Units as of the End of January' - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 952 Views
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa announced worldwide sell-through sales of the Nintendo Switch has surpassed 30 million units by the end of January.
"Cumulative global sell-through, including sales outside of the major markets you saw on the previous slides, has surpassed 30 million units as of the end of January, and the Nintendo Switch business is on a trajectory for further growth," said Furukawa. "Also, all of the new titles released in succession during the holiday season also showed exceptional sales."
Nintendo also revealed it had shipped 32.27 million units of the Nintendo Switch as of December 31, 2018. That would leave more than two million units on store shelves and in transit at the end of the year.
5 Comments
Time to make some more adjustments. I had a feeling this site overtracked Switch this holiday, most likely in EU.
Nintendo has not been the most accurate in the past. Over 30 million doesn't mean it is exactly 30 million at the end of January. It could be 30.5 million or even a little higher. Main thing is they are below 30 million at the end of December.
- 0
I knew vgchartz overtracked the switch during december. They had switch outselling ps4 by 1 m in europe in December which was crazy.
- 0
Switch was adjusted down earlier today. Mainly in Europe outside the big markets and ROW.
- 0
Can't wait for E3
Jan. 5th chart should drop down to 29 million then
- +2
So : 32.27 million units of the Nintendo Switch shipped as of December 31, 2018. + More than 30 million units of the Nintendo Switch sold as of January 31, 2019.
So 2M in transit is the new constant ? Because I see that the Switch numbers of FY2017 have taken a huge hit...