Nintendo: Switch Sell-Through Sales 'Has Surpassed 30 Million Units as of the End of January' - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa announced worldwide sell-through sales of the Nintendo Switch has surpassed 30 million units by the end of January.

"Cumulative global sell-through, including sales outside of the major markets you saw on the previous slides, has surpassed 30 million units as of the end of January, and the Nintendo Switch business is on a trajectory for further growth," said Furukawa. "Also, all of the new titles released in succession during the holiday season also showed exceptional sales."

Nintendo also revealed it had shipped 32.27 million units of the Nintendo Switch as of December 31, 2018. That would leave more than two million units on store shelves and in transit at the end of the year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

