Super Mario Bros. Animated Film to Release in 2022 - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa announced the Super Mario Bros/ film will launch "around 2022."

"The development of animated film based on Super Mario Bros. with Illumination is moving along for an anticipated theatrical release around 2022."

Furukawa also revealed the Super Nintendo World area at Universal Studios Japan will open in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

