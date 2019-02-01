Octopath Traveler Has Sold 1.08 Million Units in the West - Sales

posted 9 hours ago

Nintendo has revealed in its earning report the turn-based role-playing game, Octopath Traveler, has sold 1.08 million units outside of Japan.

The figure does not include Japan, due to Square Enix publishing the game there, while Nintendo published it in North America and Europe.

Octopath Traveler released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on July 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

