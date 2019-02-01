8-Bit Hordes Out Now on PS4 and Xbox One - News

Petroglyph Games has released the RTS game, 8-Bit Hordes, on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Dominate the battlefield in 8-Bit Hordes, a colorful fantasy RTS in which players of all levels can storm castles, slay dragons and raid haunted cemeteries. Command one of two factions - The daunting Orcs and their undead allies of the DeathSworn, or the brave elves, humans and dwarves of the Lightbringers - and destroy your enemies. You can even deploy your troops to wage battle against the flying saucers of 8-Bit Invaders! or the massive tanks of 8-Bit Armies in cross-title multiplayer!

Conquer Singleplayer campaign, Online Multiplayer, Co-op & AI Skirmish mode

Mix up 8-Bit Hordes, 8-Bit Invaders! & 8-Bit Armies in cross-title multiplayer

Battle in destructible environments, ranging from the underworld to haunted forests

Enjoy an entirely original soundtrack from award-winning artist Frank Klepacki

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

