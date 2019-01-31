My Hero One’s Justice Tops 500,000 Units Shipped - News

Bandai Namco announced it has shipped 500,000 units of the arena fighting game, My Hero One’s Justice, worldwide.

The game is available for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan. In North America and Europe it is also available for the Xbox One and Windows PC.





To celebrate the milestone Bandai Namco has discounted the digital version of the game in Japan by 30 percent to 5,278 yen until February 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

