Yuuyoku no Fraulein: Wing of Darkness Headed to PC - News

/ 197 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Production Exabilities announced in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu the flight shooting game, Yuuyoku no Fraulein: Wing of Darkness, is coming to the PlayStation 4.

View a trailer of the game below:





A release date was not announced, however, it will launch on Windows PC in May 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles