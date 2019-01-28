Resident Evil 2 Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts - News

The remake for Resident Evil 2 has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending January 26. Sales for the game were about 18 percent lower than 2017's Resident Evil 7. 74 percent of the sales were on the PlayStation 4.

New Super Mario Bros U drops three spots to fourth as sales slip 44 percent. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown drops to sixth as sales decline 51 percent.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Resident Evil 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII New Super Mario Bros U FIFA 19 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Super Smash Bros Ultimate Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Grand Theft Auto 5 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

