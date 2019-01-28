Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption February 19 Free Update to Adds New Game+, Boss and Weapons - News

Publisher Another Indie and developer Dark Star Game Studios announced an update for Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption will add New Game+ mode, a new boss and two new weapons on February 19 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Discord versions. The Steam version will launch on the same day.





Here is an overview of the update:

New Game+ will add three new challenges for the ultimate tests of skill. The Trial of Speed will grant Adam swiftness in exchange for losing invulnerability during dodge rolls, Trial of Consequence will make death permanent and Trial of the Sinner will combine both modifiers for the most challenging experience yet.

The haunting action RPG’s arsenal of bosses will expand with the addition of Cowardly Modic, the fowl-est boss yet, a giant deadly armored chicken. Defeat the brutal bird to unlock two weapon sets based on other bosses’ kits, twin swords and a sword and shield combo, to complement Adam’s already powerful arsenal.

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption challenges Adam to defeat specters from his past, each based on one of the seven deadly sins. Sacrifice Adam’s vitality, strength or another trait before battle, making each fight more treacherous than the last. The perilous journey through a macabre landscape culminates in a fearsome final boss which Adam must defeat to find atonement in one of multiple endings.

