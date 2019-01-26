New PlayStation Releases This Week - Kingdom Hearts III, Song of Memories - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 12 games in total will release this week.

8-Bit Hordes, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Bombfest, PS4 — Digital

Dead Land VR, PS VR — Digital

Drowning, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Genesis Alpha One, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Goodbye Deponia, PS4 — Digital

The Hong Kong Massacre, PS4 — Digital

Kingdom Hearts III, PS4 — Digital, Retail

NightCry, PS Vita — Digital

Royal Assault, PS4 — Digital

Song of Memories, PS4 — Digital, Retail

TrainerVR, PS VR — Digital

