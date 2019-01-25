The King’s Bird Headed to PS4 Next Month - News

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer Serenity Forge announced the platformer, The King’s Bird, will launch for the PlayStation 4 in the first half of February.

Here is an overview of the game:

Flight. Flow. Freedom.

Escape into a world kept secret by a tyrant, and discover the truth about your freedom. The King’s Bird is an artistic, momentum-based game that seamlessly combines precision-platforming with physics-based gliding.

A new yet easily accessible take on the precision-platforming genre.

Key Features:

Dynamic background music and sounds that change based on your movements.

Text-less narrative told through visuals in motion.

Five unique worlds to explore, full of vibrance and colorful silhouettes, with inspirations from ancient Mayan, Southeast Asian, and Roman cultures.

