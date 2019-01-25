Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain Launches April 11th Worldwide - News

D3 Publisher's Nobuyuki Okajima has taken to the PlayStation Blog to reveal that Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain, a new take on the company's classic insect invasion third-person shooter series, will be releasing worldwide for PS4 on the 11th of April. Watch the trailer below:





Here's an overview of the game from D3 Publisher:

Twelve years have been passed since mankind’s first encounter with the alien “Aggressor” invasion that devastated planet Earth. In this time of great despair, the battle to free mankind from the Aggressor’s extended assault continues in Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain.

Developed by Yuke’s with the Unreal Engine 4, Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain is the best-looking Earth Defense Force to date. Players will see and feel the difference with an overwhelming number of on-screen invaders raining down from the sky in over 50 intense, story-driven missions.

Since it first launched in 2003 for the PlayStation 2 console, the Earth Defense Force series has earned a strong reputation for its relentless wave shooter gameplay and co-op fun, featuring swarms of enemies, a wide array of unique classes and weapons—and charming B-movie dialogue and settings with cities under siege by giant insects, kaiju monsters, and alien invaders.

This focus on pitting players against an overwhelming force of enemies continues in Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain while introducing exciting new gear and technology for stalwart Earth Defense Force soldiers and a brand-new separatist faction, the Kindred Rebellion. Players will need all the help they can get as the Aggressor’s alien invasion of giant insects, monsters, and mechs continues to rain down terror around the world.

You can check out plenty more details on the game's official website.

