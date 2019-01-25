Analyst: Xbox One Sales Around 41 Million Worldwide - News

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad in a post on ResetEra has revealed the Xbox One has sold around 41 million units worldwide.

"Xbox One had a good year all things considered. Hardware was up YoY thanks to the release of the Xbox One X," said Ahmad. "Software remains healthy and I really need to stress how large the digital shares are on Xbox compared to other platforms. Global installed base now around 41m."





"Full game sales were up this year but it needs to be noted how digital game add ons, services and subscriptions continue to grow and account for a larger part of the pie each year," he continued.

