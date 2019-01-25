WRC 8 Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

Kylotonn Racing and Bigben Interactive have announced rally racing game, WRC 8, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in September 2019.

View the release trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Never before has the official WRC simulation been this authentic. New off-road physics on all road surfaces, completely redesigned career mode, dynamic weather, 50 teams, 14 countries, 100 tracks, weekly challenges and the eSports mode… Aim for the top in the most intense WRC experience yet!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

