Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mash Kyrielight Launches for Free in the West on PSVR - News

Aniplex, Type-Moon and DelightWorks announced Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mash Kyrielight will launch for the PlayStation VR via the PlayStation Store in North America and Europe on February 26 as a free download.

Here is an overview of the game:

Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mash Kyrielight is a virtual reality drama based on the popular mobile RPG Fate/Grand Order. Players take on the role of a Master, and have a chance to spend some one-on-one time with Mash, who has come to their room seeking advice. What does she want to talk about? Does it have something to do with this new training regimen? Things will be a little different from the usual Fate/Grand Order story!

Enjoy an original story that can only be experienced through this brand-new virtual reality drama!

