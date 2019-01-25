Battlloon Release Date Revealed for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Unties and developer Noname Studio announced Battlloon will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC on February 28.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Battlloon is a maximum of four-player local multiplayer game where you become a balloon and fight other players.

The rules are very simple! You have to hit your enemy (most likely your friend) into the spike to Win!

You either beat your friend or live long enough until the time limit runs out to get a coin. The player with the majority of coins Wins!

Just with a stick and one button even newcomers can enjoy this simplistic game thanks to our own point system. Even if you have been beaten with the “Ghost” system you can get your revenge. You can enjoy the deep battles with these systems.

Key Features"

Two to four player Local Multiplayer.

Simple but Deep and engaging battles.

Six different types of fun playable characters.

Retro-like pixel art and 8-bit sounds.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

