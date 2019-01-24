Evoland Legendary Edition Launches in February for NS, PS4, X1 - News

Developer Shiro Games announced Evoland and Evoland 2 are headed to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as Evoland Legendary Edition in February.

Here is an overview of the game:

Evoland:

Evoland is a journey through the history of action-adventure gaming, allowing players to unlock new technologies, gameplay systems, and graphical upgrades as they progress through the game. Inspired by popular series, Evoland takes players from an 8-bit style to full modern-day 3D graphics and from turn-based battles to real time boss fights, all with plenty of charming humor and references to many classic games.

Evoland 2:

Evoland 2 deepens its predecessor’s formula and offers a full-blown RPG adventure with an epic story, deep combat and customization options, dozens of characters to interact with and varied locations to visit. Players can expect beat-‘em-up battles in the streets, challenging puzzles, pixel-perfect platforming, a tense shoot-‘em-up, and more!

