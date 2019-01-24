Dragon Marked for Death Gets Retail Release Date - News

From fan-favorite Japanese game developer Inti Creates, Dragon Marked for Death brings multiplayer-focused 2D side-scrolling action to the Nintendo Switch with a special retail package set to hit North American and European retail stores on March 26, 2019. Courtesy of publisher Nighthawk Interactive, the retail edition bundles together all characters and the Additional Quest DLC, which will be sold in separate digital packages. In addition, the Striker Gear Pack is limited to the initial run of this physical edition. Retail pre-orders are available now through GameStop and Amazon, and coming soon to other retailers.

In Dragon Marked for Death players choose one of four different Dragonblood Clan members to control, each with their own special skills, as they complete quests, defeat monsters and aim to take down the powerful Kingdom of Medius.

Dragon Marked for Death features:

Four Different Playable Characters – Players can take control of the Empress, Warrior, Shinobi or Witch, each with their own unique moves and playstyles, allowing for a deep, strategic action experience.

– Players can take control of the Empress, Warrior, Shinobi or Witch, each with their own unique moves and playstyles, allowing for a deep, strategic action experience. Play solo or with up to 4 players – Players can enjoy the entire experience on their own, or team up with friends in either local or online multiplayer.

– Players can enjoy the entire experience on their own, or team up with friends in either local or online multiplayer. Fantasy Pixel World – Dragon Marked for Death comes to life on the Nintendo Switch with its hand-drawn pixel art from some of the industry's best pixelmancers.

– Dragon Marked for Death comes to life on the Nintendo Switch with its hand-drawn pixel art from some of the industry's best pixelmancers. Massive Boss Battles – Players will be in awe as Dragon Marked for Death’s fantastical bosses take up the entire screen of the Nintendo Switch.

– Players will be in awe as Dragon Marked for Death’s fantastical bosses take up the entire screen of the Nintendo Switch. Immersive Storylines – Dragon Marked for Death contains over 30 main quests and numerous side quests, giving players more than enough content for an action RPG.

– Dragon Marked for Death contains over 30 main quests and numerous side quests, giving players more than enough content for an action RPG. Striker Gear Pack – Unlocks a unique weapon for each of the 4 playable characters that is limited to the initial run of the physical edition.

Developed by Inti Creates and published by Nighthawk Interactive, Dragon Marked for Death is launching on March 26, 2019 for Nintendo Switch at North American retailers for $49.99 with equivalent pricing in Europe. The digital version will land on the Switch eShop on January 31.

