Moero Chronicle H Announced for Switch - News

203 Views

posted 2 hours ago

Moero Chronicle H has been announced for the Nintendo Switch, according to a listing on the Japanese eShop.

Here is an overview of the game:

System-side enhancements like “Auto-Pilot” and “Status Up Items!” With HD image quality and HD rumble support, you can enjoy Monster Girls with even more hype!

A world where humans and Monster Girls coexist. When a natural disaster suddenly occurs, the Monster Girls start to act hostile towards the humans. In order to find the cause of this, an ordinary young man named Io sets out on an adventure with Lilia, his childhood friend and a Monster Girl.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

