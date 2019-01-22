Nintendo Switch Outsells PS4 and Xbox One in the US in December and All of 2018 - News

Nintendo had a strong month of sales in December 2018 as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate set a new record for the biggest exclusive launch ever in the US, according to NPD. The Nintendo Switch was also the best-selling consoles in December, outselling the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

In terms of revenue, it saw the largest December figures since the Nintendo Wii in December, while in terms of units sold it was the biggest December since December 2010.

"Nintendo Switch generated the highest December-month hardware dollar sales for a single platform since the Nintendo Wii in December 2009," NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said to VentureBeat. "And it achieved the highest December unit sales for a single platform since December 2010."

The strong December sales also pushed the console above the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018. It generated the most revenue in a single year in the US since the PlayStation 4 in 2015.

"Nintendo Switch ends 2018 as the year’s best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars," said Piscatella. "Annual unit and dollar sales of Nintendo Switch are the highest annual total for any hardware platform since the PlayStation 4 in 2015."



